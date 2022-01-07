Free rapid testing sites open across Suffolk County

Medical healthcare holding COVID-19 , Coronavirus swab collection kit, wearing PPE protective suit mask gloves, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample,PCR DNA testing protocol process

In an effort to expand access to testing, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced the opening of three new community based testing sites. Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests, which will be administered by Baseline Health and Reef Technologies, will be on a first come, first served basis.

The first testing site at Hecksher State Park will open on Wednesday, December 29th, the second testing site at Red Creek Park, which was formerly located at Francis S. Gabreski Airport, will open on Monday, January 3rd, and the third testing site located at Cathedral Pines County Park will open on Tuesday, January 4th.

“What we have learned so far is that the Omicron variant is highly transmittable and causing a spike in our daily positivity rate,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “Testing is one of the best tools we have when it comes to containing the spread of this virus. As we approach the New Year, these three new sites will provide quick and convenient results for our residents so that they can protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Rapid Testing sites include:

Hecksher State Park, Field 8 (Opening on Wednesday, December 29th)

1 Heckscher State Parkway

East Islip

Open every Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Testing Capacity: Up 1,000 tests a day

 

Red Creek Park (Opening Monday, January 3rd)

102 Old Riverhead Rd

Hampton Bays

Open for school-required testing and community testing

Open on Mondays only from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Testing Capacity: Up to 500 tests per day

 

Cathedral Pines County Park (Opening on Tuesday, January 4th)

116 Yaphank Middle Island Rd

Middle Island

Open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Testing Capacity: Up to 500 tests per day

 

Residents with any questions can contact Suffolk311.

