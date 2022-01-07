First snowfall of 2022 dumps half a foot of snow on Suffolk County, schools closed Port Times RecordTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of Middle CountryTimes of SmithtownVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times HeraldWeather by Rita J. Egan - January 7, 2022 0 12 The view from St. James on the morning of Jan. 7. Photo by Rita J. Egan According to the National Weather Service, this morning residents along the North Shore of Suffolk County woke up to approximately 6 inches of snow. Gwen Jensen, of St. James, makes a snow angel during a day off from school Jan. 7. Photo by Donna Jensen East Northport in the northwestern part of the county came in at 6.5 inches of snow, while Mount Sinai out east at around 6 a.m. was reporting 5 inches. Many school districts announced Thursday night that schools would be closed. The following districts are closed in TBR’s coverage area: Cold Spring Harbor Central School District Commack School District Comsewogue School District Elwood School District Haborfields Central School District Hauppauge School District Huntington School District Kings Park School District Middle Country School District Miller Place School District Mount Sinai School District Northport-East Northport School District Port Jefferson School District Rocky Point School District Shoreham-Wading River Central School District Smithtown Central School District Three Village Central School District