First snowfall of 2022 dumps half a foot of snow on Suffolk County, schools closed

The view from St. James on the morning of Jan. 7. Photo by Rita J. Egan

According to the National Weather Service, this morning residents along the North Shore of Suffolk County woke up to approximately 6 inches of snow.

Gwen Jensen, of St. James, makes a snow angel during a day off from school Jan. 7. Photo by Donna Jensen

East Northport in the northwestern part of the county came in at 6.5 inches of snow, while Mount Sinai out east at around 6 a.m. was reporting 5 inches.

Many school districts announced Thursday night that schools would be closed. The following districts are closed in TBR’s coverage area:

Cold Spring Harbor Central School District

Commack School District

Comsewogue School District

Elwood School District

Haborfields Central School District

Hauppauge School District

Huntington School District

Kings Park School District

Middle Country School District

Miller Place School District

Mount Sinai School District

Northport-East Northport School District

Port Jefferson School District

Rocky Point School District

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District

Smithtown Central School District

Three Village Central School District

 

 

 

 

 

