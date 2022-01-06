Brookhaven Youth Bureau hosts annual Interface Coat Drive Arts & EntertainmentCommunityPort Times RecordTimes of Middle CountryTown of BrookhavenVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times Herald by Press Release - January 6, 2022 0 21 Supervisor Ed Romaine has announced that the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau will hold its Annual Interface Coat Drive from January 10 to February 11 to help residents in need stay warm this winter. Donations of new or gently used clean coats, scarves, hats and gloves in infant to adult sizes can be dropped off at the following locations: Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A in Mount Sinai New Village Recreation Center, 20 Wireless Road in Centereach Brookhaven Town Highway Department, 1140 Old Town Road in Coram Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center, 39 Montauk Highway in Blue Point Moriches Bay Recreation Center, 313 Frowein Road, Center Moriches Brookhaven Town Parks and Recreation Department, 286 Hawkins Road, Centereach Brookhaven Town Vehicle Control Building, 550 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue “Many of our residents are going through hard times and may not have proper clothing to keep warm during the winter months,” said Supervisor Romaine. “I thank our Youth Bureau for organizing the Coat Drive and I encourage residents to make a donation to help their neighbors in need.” For more information, please call the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau at 631-451-8011.