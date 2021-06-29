Farmingville Hills County Park to be renamed

At the General Meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature on June 24, Legislator Nick Caracappa’s bill, IR 1408-2021 was adopted with a unanimous vote.

The intent of the resolution is to honor a former colleague of the Legislature, Tom Muratore, who passed away suddenly on September 8, 2020. Pursuant to Section 215(1) of New York County Law, Farmingville Hills County Park will hereby be renamed “Thomas Muratore County Park.” As the introductory resolution states,

“it would be fitting to name Farmingville Hills County Park in honor of Thomas Muratore to acknowledge his contributions to Suffolk County as someone who dedicated his entire life to public service and reached across the aisle to better the lives of County residents, especially when it came to working together to protect families, our veterans and our quality of life.”

Legislator Caracappa, who serves the Fourth Legislative District where Muratore served previously, is very pleased with the outcome.

“It was a great day at the Suffolk County Legislature, where my bill to rename Farmingville Hills County Park in honor of my friend and a true public servant, Tom Muratore passed unanimously! Tom’s entire career revolved around serving and helping the people of Suffolk County; first as an officer in the SCPD, then as a County Legislator. Thank you to my colleagues for their support, Chairman Jesse Garcia, Chairman Rich Schaefer, the entire Board of Supervisors, and all residents/organizations within the 4th Legislative District for their support and encouragement in seeing this wonderful bill through the process. Congratulations to Linda Muratore and Tom’s entire family on this well-deserved recognition!”