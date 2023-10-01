Event announcement: Meet the Candidates for Smithtown Public Library trustees

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan group, will host a Meet the Candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. for four seats for Smithtown Public Library trustee.

The community will be able to watch via a link on the Smithtown Library website: www.smithlib.org. It will continue to be available for viewing until Oct. 10, the date of the Library Trustee and Budget Vote elections from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For details on the budget and candidates, as well as how to vote via absentee ballot or where to vote on Election Day, please visit www.smithlib.org/about/budget- vote.

Forum questions to be considered may be submitted online via a secure form — the link will be on the www.smithlib.org website — no later than Saturday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m.