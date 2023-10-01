Police officers deliver baby on Veterans Highway in Hauppauge

Suffolk County police officers helped an expectant mother deliver a baby girl on Veterans Memorial Highway on Oct. 1.

Dusty Haynes was standing in front of Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct, located at 727 Veterans Memorial Highway, when he flagged down a patrol vehicle at 3:28 a.m. Haynes informed Officer William Corwin that his wife, Nicole Davino, was in labor in their vehicle, a Subaru Forester, stopped on the side of the road.

Officer Corwin called for backup, and multiple Fourth Precinct units responded to the scene. Officer Scott Fowler, assisted by Officer Robyn Cronin, Officer Francis Trezza and Officer Corwin delivered a baby girl at 3:41 a.m.

Davino, 35, of Huntington, and her baby were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by Smithtown Rescue ambulance. Both are doing well.