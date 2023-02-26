‘Engineering at Work’ at Middle Country Public Library

The Museum Corner at Middle Country Public Library in Centereach has a new exhibit, “Engineering at Work.”

Visitors can come in during regular library hours to enjoy fun and engaging hands-on learning activities that will generate interest in and knowledge of different types of engineering.

The exhibit, geared toward children five- to 11-years-old, includes several activity stations providing role-play, experimentation and problem-solving opportunities in addition to displays featuring real-life engineers.

These are just some of the exciting elements to be found in the exhibit, presented with support from the Middle Country Library Foundation.