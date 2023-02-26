‘Engineering at Work’ at Middle Country Public Library

The Hallock family played with the “Rigamajig” building toys in the “Engineering at Work” Museum Corner exhibit at Middle Country Public Library in Centereach. Photo courtesy MCPL

The Museum Corner at Middle Country Public Library in Centereach has a new exhibit, “Engineering at Work.” 

Visitors can come in during regular library hours to enjoy fun and engaging hands-on learning activities that will generate interest in and knowledge of different types of engineering.

The exhibit, geared toward children five- to 11-years-old, includes several activity stations providing role-play, experimentation and problem-solving opportunities in addition to displays featuring real-life engineers. 

These are just some of the exciting elements to be found in the exhibit, presented with support from the Middle Country Library Foundation.

