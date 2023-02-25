Hauppague woman arrested for criminal personation, forgery during pawns

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on Feb. 21 for allegedly utilizing another individual’s identification to pawn items several times in Lindenhurst this month.

Property/Auto Crime Unit detectives began an investigation after discovering suspicious pawn activity

by an individual selling new items to a pawn store in Lindenhurst between February 8 and February 14.

Following an investigation by Property/Auto Crime detectives with assistance from First Precinct Crime

Section officers, Jacqueline Nollman Hubbard was arrested near the Lindenhurst pawn shop with stolen

property.

Nollman Hubbard, 40, of Hauppauge, was charged with five counts of alleged Criminal Personation 2nd Degree and five counts of Forgery 3rd Degree for using a Pennsylvania woman’s identification and forging her signature during the transactions. She was also charged with one count of Petit Larceny. She was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned on a later date.

