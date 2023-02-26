Ward Melville Patriots fall in semifinal

1 of 13

Ward Melville, the No. 3 seed found themselves in an uphill battle against Walt Whitman, the No. 2 seed in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal game Feb 22.

Whitman’s relentless defense keyed on Patriot point guard Julia Greek who ranks 14th in the county in scoring, according to Newsday, averaging 17.1 points per game limiting the senior to just eight points. The Patriots trailed by 21 points at the half, a deficit they were unable to erase falling to Whitman, 63-38, at Longwood High School.

Ward Melville senior Kyra Gianelli topped the scoring chart for the Patriots with 12 points and Grace Balocca netted seven.

The Patriots concluded their 22-23 campaign with an impressive 15-2 record in their division 16-5 overall.