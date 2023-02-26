Ward Melville Patriots fall in semifinal

Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca passes to the baseline in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek in traffic in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Loose ball. Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek shoots from the corner in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Kaitlyn Lawrence drives the baseline for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca shoots for three for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson drives the baseline in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Kyra Gianelli nails a three-pointer in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson lets a three-pointer fly in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek scores in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Rebound. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Paige Carroll scores for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson shoots in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville, the No. 3 seed found themselves in an uphill battle against Walt Whitman, the No. 2 seed in the Suffolk Class AA semifinal game Feb 22.

Whitman’s relentless defense keyed on Patriot point guard Julia Greek who ranks 14th in the county in scoring, according to Newsday, averaging 17.1 points per game limiting the senior to just eight points. The Patriots trailed by 21 points at the half, a deficit they were unable to erase falling to Whitman, 63-38, at Longwood High School.  

Ward Melville senior Kyra Gianelli topped the scoring chart for the Patriots with 12 points and Grace Balocca netted seven.

The Patriots concluded their 22-23 campaign with an impressive 15-2 record in their division 16-5 overall.  

