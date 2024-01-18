Empowering unity and kindness in evidence at Port Jeff BOE meeting

The Port Jefferson School District Board of Education held its first meeting of 2024 on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 9. Though the meeting was relatively brief, the evening highlighted positive student engagement as well as things to look forward to in the coming new year.

The spotlight illuminated the commendable work of the student government at Edna Louise Spear Elementary, focusing on the active involvement of students in grades three to five. The election process, involving students delivering persuasive speeches to their peers, results in the selection of two representatives from each class.

Crafted by the students themselves, the student government’s mission statement defines their purpose — to contribute positively to the school, town and global communities, emphasizing the significance of kindness and support. The integral role played by advisers Michele Smith and Dana St. Pierre in guiding and shaping the student government’s initiatives was highlighted during the meeting, underscoring the collaborative effort that drives the success of these endeavors.

The student government’s diverse activities include fundraisers and events meant to foster unity within the school. Notable among these are the highly anticipated movie nights, a recurring event attended by students in grades three through five. The representatives take charge of the event, managing everything from snack distribution to movie selection, creating an enjoyable experience for students and parents alike.

Fundraising initiatives were given special attention during the meeting, showcasing themed dress days and contributions to various charitable organizations. Local charities such as Island Harvest and the Infant Jesus food pantry were beneficiaries of the student government’s active support. Moreover, their commitment to positive change extended globally, with initiatives supporting UNICEF and earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Furthermore, the meeting shed light on the student government’s pivotal role in organizing schoolwide events that promote unity and school spirit. Flag Day, planned and executed by student government representatives, features performances by the school orchestra, band and chorus. Another noteworthy project is the Kindness Rocks initiative, where students aim to deliver kindness rocks throughout the community, spreading positive messages and goodwill.

The meeting also covered details about the upcoming New York State science exam, which will be administered to students in grades five and eight. Notably, this year’s exams will be computer-based, representing a shift in the assessment format. Additionally, the discussion touched upon the NYS Blue Ribbon Commission’s recommendations from 2019. The commission proposed 12 recommendations, categorized into areas such as the number of diplomas, credit and program requirements, assessment alternatives and modifications to graduation requirements for non compulsory students. The proposed changes aim to enhance education and better align with evolving academic needs.

From the floor, resident Gail Sternberg expressed concerns on the implications of the projected high school falling enrollment numbers, but no response was forthcoming from the board.

The highly anticipated bleacher project at Earl L. Vandermeulen High School began construction Dec. 20. Starting with upgrades to the press box, the work will include demolition and reframing of the front door, adding a viewing window in the front, reconstruction of the ladder for access from the back, as well as much more. The board also assessed that tree removal for the middle school retaining wall project is set to commence in the spring, and neighbors in the area will be notified when a definitive timeline for the project is determined.