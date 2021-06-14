Emma Clark Library presents exhibit by award-winning artist Paul Edelson

Through the month of June, the Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket presents an art exhibit titled Mostly Still Life by Paul Jay Edelson.

This exhibit includes paintings from late 2019 through the present. There is a range of subject matter, including landscapes and seascapes, all in an abstract style with strong imagery and intense color.

Recognized at the 2014 Gallery North Outdoor Art Show for my “Outstanding Paintings in Oil,” the top prize in that category, Edelson also won awards presented by the North Shore Art Guild (2016, 2020), the Southold Historical Society (2017, 2018) and the Mills Pond Gallery (2020). In Fall 2017 he was awarded “Best in Show” by the Long Island Museum (LIM) for my painting “Yellowstone Bison.”

The exhibit is on view during library hours. For more information, call 631-941-4080.