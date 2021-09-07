Emma Clark Library hosts 9/11 Memorial Museum poster exhibition

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of that unthinkable and tragic day, Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will host an educational poster exhibition, September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World presented by the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, in the Vincent R. O’Leary Community Room for the month of September.

“This educational exhibition recounts the events of September 11, 2001, through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.” – 9/11 Memorial and Museum website.

In addition to the poster exhibition, the September 11 Museum also has online resources about the World Trade Center and the Twin Towers, the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath, and the rebuilding of the World Trade Center site at www.911memorial.org/learn/resources/911-primer.

The poster exhibition has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy demands wisdom.

The Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, located at 120 Main Street in Setauket and online at emmaclark.org, provides public library service to all residents of the Three Village Central School District.

