Centereach Cougars claw Bulls, 2-1

Centereach Cougars claw Bulls, 2-1

by -
0 29
1 of 33
Centereach junior forward William Thu takes possession in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Tyler Moses heads the ball up-field in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Timeout Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Sean Garry passes upfield in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Sean Garry passes inside in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Oscar Garces pushes up-field in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Oscar Garces with a clearing shot in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Oscar Garces in control in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Oscar Garces with the header in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Oscar Garces maneuvers mid field in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Oscar Garces takes possession in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Oscar Garces (l) battles Cole Pergan in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior forward Michael Hoffmann’s shot on goal in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior forward Michael Hoffmann heads the ball in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Matthew Zodda settles the ball in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Matthew Couto heads the ball up field in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Matthew Couto with a clearing kick up field in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Liam Stanley in traffic (l) battles Oscar Garces (r) in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Liam Stanley in traffic in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Centereach sophomore Jhon Garces collides with a defender in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Jean Flores steals the ball in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Jean Flores pushes up-field in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior James Malone (r) battles Matthew Zodda for the header in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East sophomore Eldis Radoncic maneuvers mid-field in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East sophomore Eldis Radoncic maneuvers mid-field in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East sophomore Eldis Radoncic maneuvers mid-field in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Collision mid-field Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Cole Pergan passes outside in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo
Centereach sophomore Anthony Traube passes inside in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Anthony Traube takes possession in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Anthony Fabris (l) Cole Pergan and Oscar Garces in traffic Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Andres Garces battles Matthew Couto battle for the ball in the Cougars season opener against Smithtown East Sept 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Alex Palas clears the ball upfield in the Bull’s season opener against Centereach. Sept 4. Bill Landon photo

The Cougars of Centereach fresh off their season opening victory two days earlier, chalked up another one in the win column when they edged visiting Smithtown East 2-1 at home Sept 4.

Senior mid-fielder Oscar Garces struck first scoring at the 27-minute mark off an assist from senior forward Robert Arenas. With 4 minutes and 42 seconds left, Smithtown East senior Alex Palas drove his shot home to make it a new game. Thirteen minutes into the second half, Arenas scored off an assist from Garces to put his team out front, 2-1. Centereach senior goal keep Ryan Jenkins was kept busy in the final minutes with a late game attack from the Bulls but finished the game with seven saves to secure the win.

Centereach is back in action Sept 9 hosting Half Hollow Hills East while the Bulls have a road game against Huntington. Both games start at 4 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 26

0 19

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply