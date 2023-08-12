Elaine’s Restaurant and Bar to take over Tai Show North in East Setauket

By Julianne Mosher

When Pentimento Restaurant in Stony Brook village closed nearly two years ago, the spot’s former manager, Elaine Micali, knew it wasn’t going to be the end for her.

A long-time resident of the Three Village community, Micali was a teacher-turned-tutor-turned-manager for the old Italian spot that closed in 2021. She said for 10 years, she moved up in the ranks, starting as a catering manager helping to schedule events and eventually becoming the location’s main manager.

But since Pentimento had closed, Micali and her husband Enzo decided it was time to create their own spot.

Micali said that over the last two years, she and her husband — and business partner — have looked locally and across the Island for a good location for their own restaurant they plan on calling Elaine’s Restaurant and Bar.

“At the end of the day, I wanted to stay in the Three Village community,” she said.

And that’s when they learned Tai Show North, located at 316 Main St. in East Setauket, was going to be closing its doors. Known for their hibachi and sushi dishes, Micali said that the still-open restaurant was put up for sale and they found it to be the perfect fit.

Without giving too much away, Micali said they will be renovating the whole restaurant, which currently sports an Asian aesthetic, to match the types of cuisine they plan on bringing in — regional Italian with a mix of American and Mediterranean delights.

“Both my husband and I are Italian and we spent a lot of time in Italy,” she said. “It’s going to be unique for this particular area and an open extension of our home.”

Micali said she signed the paperwork this month to take over Tai Show North, but it will still operate under its current management until the end of August. She will take over the premises Sept. 1 with an anticipated opening in early 2024.

“It’s exciting,” Micali said. “I’m combining all my favorite things.”

And while since the news broke that the former Pentimento manager was opening her own place, she said they still have a lot of work ahead of them.

Some renovations Micali mentioned are a new bar, completely revamping the dining space, getting rid of the hibachi grills and creating a space for catered events like bridal showers and parties.

So for now, Micali said that those interested can follow Elaine’s Restaurant and Bar on Facebook and Instagram for more updates, also visit www.elaines-setauket.com.