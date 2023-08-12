All smiles during Three Village summer recreation

1 of 3

Three Village Central School District Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Athletics Department offers several summer programs that keep students active and engaged while school is out of session.

More than 800 students from across the district are involved in this year’s summer recreation programs between the half-day, full-day and travel camps.

Students in the summer recreation programs at W.S. Mount and Minnesauke elementary schools participate in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities each day including sports and outdoor games, art, science discovery, dance and computer time.

Meanwhile, the travel camp takes Three Village students to area attractions that include beaches, water parks and amusement parks. Not only is each program filled with fun activities, but students are allowed to build relationships with their peers ahead of the upcoming school year.