Edward McGrain of Stony Brook, 92

Edward William McGrain, age 92, of Stony Brook, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine McGrain.

As a child, Edward grew up as an orphan in 13 different homes. He joined the U.S. Army and served our country for four years in the Korean War.

Working during the day and going to school at night, he went on to complete his bachelor’s degree from Fordham University in New York. He was employed as a probation officer in Suffolk County where he was well liked as he served his community until his retirement.

In his younger years, Edward really enjoyed playing baseball. He was also a fan of watching or playing golf and tennis. As a father, he was active in coaching and supporting his two sons in all their endeavors. Edward was meticulous in making daily entries in a diary for 30 years, logging meals, the weather and other important events of the day. He was an avid reader of history with Thomas Jefferson being among his biggest heroes. Edward also enjoyed listening to classical music.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Charles Joseph McGrain and Matthew McGrain (Dawn); granddaughters, Cassidy Rae McGrain and Hailey Madeline McGrain Reeves (Peyton); sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Green; and his former wife, Carol McGrain.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland, Virginia. A private burial followed at Quantico National Cemetery.

— Photo from McGrain’s family