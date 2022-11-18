Harry T. Dawkins, 77

Harry T. Dawkins

Harry Thomas Dawkins, of Setauket, passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on Nov. 9.

Born on July 17, 1945, he was the son of Mary and Bertram Dawkins. Harry is survived by his wife, Kathleen Dawkins; his son Jonathan Dawkins; his stepchildren Daphne Fitzpatrick and their partner Johanna Phelps and Rachel Weissmann and her husband John Owen; and step-grandchildren Elias Owen, Oona Owen, Fitz Phelps and August Phelps.

He is also survived by his twin sister Margaret, sister Lillian, and brother Bertram (also known as Bud). He was the beloved uncle to Bonnie Dawkins, Peter Dawkins and Nancy Dawkins-Pisani.

Harry was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Navy’s Special Services Group with the Patrol Boat Rivers from 1963 to 1967. He received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned home to Long Island and continued his career on the water ever since.

A man of many talents and known for his ability to make friends with anybody, he is well known for his time with the Captree Boat Basin as the captain of the Yankee III and the Port Jefferson Ferry and Marina. Whether it was working the docks or spending time with his many close friends, it would not be taking liberties to say, “Harry Dawkins was the mayor of Port Jeff.”

Visitation will be held at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, East Setauket on Nov. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. with a service on Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. followed by internment at Calverton National Cemetery

— Photo from Dawkins’ family