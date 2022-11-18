Ward Melville Patriots defeat the undefeated William Floyd

Ward Melville senior running back Nick Gaffney vaults over a Floyd defender in the Div-I semi-final game Nov. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville quarterback Andrew Belli takes off with a keeper in the Div-I semi-final game against Floyd Nov. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior cornerback Aidan Folkman breaks up a pass play for the Patriots in the Div-I semi-final against Floyd Nov. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Trevor Murray catches a sideline pass for the Patriots in the Div-I semi-final against Floyd Nov. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville quarterback Andrew Belli throws to wide receiver Trevor Murray in the Div-I semi-final game against Floyd Nov. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Daniel Brausch attempts a tackle in the Div-I semi-final game against Floyd Nov. 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville wide receiver Brody Morgan lays out for an out pass for the Patriots in the Div-I semi-final against Floyd Nov. 12. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

It was a low scoring ground and pound football game where the Patriots of Ward Melville (No. 4) came knocking on William Floyd’s door the No. 1 seed looking to upset the undefeated Colonials in the Suffolk Div I semi-final Nov. 12. Floyd struck first on a 53-yard pass play 3 minutes before the halftime break but the Patriots quarterback Andrew Belli punched in on a 14 yarder with 5:16 left in the 3rd quarter to even the score. With less than four minutes left in regulation Ward Melville senior running back Nick Gaffney answered the call scoring on a 13-yard run and with Brody Morgans foot, put the Patriots out front 14-7. 

Ward Melville capitalized on a Floyd miscue and took over on the 40-yard line. Protecting the ball and needing a first down the Patriots let the clock bleed out to advance to the final round. 

The win lifts the Patriots to 8-3 and will face Longwood the No. 3 seed, at Stony Brook University Saturday Nov. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for high noon. Tickets can be purchased at: NYSPHSAA – Section XI Events and Tickets by GoFan.

 Photos by Bill Landon

