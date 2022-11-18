Holiday Electric Parade returns to Setauket Dec. 11

Save the date! The Three Village Electric Parade Committee is lighting up the holidays with the annual Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. This year the holiday floats will light up Route 25A in Setauket on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Come see a spectacular display of dazzling lights, holiday themes, and of course, Santa!

Families, schools, clubs, teams, businesses, and organizations are all welcome to make this year the best year yet! Show your enthusiasm and creativity to spread holiday cheer and lift local spirits by joining the festivities.

To register your float and for more information please email [email protected] or contact Denise Williams at 631-828-9031.

Let’s brighten everyone’s holidays with a safe and joyous night of lights, music, and family fun!