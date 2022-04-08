By Heidi Sutton

Looking for Easter Egg Hunts on the North Shore? Here is a list of events for April 9 and 10:

Cold Spring Harbor

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host an Egg Hunt for children up to age 6 on April 9-10 and April 15-16 with 20-minute sessions scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.. $12 per child, $5 helper siblings ages 7 to 12, $7 adults, $6 seniors. Registration is required. www.cshfishhatchery.org, 516-692-6768.

Miller Place

The Miller Place – Mount Sinai Historical Society will host two spring egg hunts with games and crafts on April 10 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 0 to 4 and 2:30 to 3:30 for children ages 5 to 8 with a limit of 8 eggs per child. All eggs and prizes will be non food items. Bring a small basket or container. $5 per child. Advance registration is required through Eventbrite (2022EggHunt.eventbrite.com). www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.

Rocky Point

Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, 525 Route 25A, Rocky Point will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 6 and under on April 9 at 11:30 a.m. with free Easter candy for all participants. Sponsored by the Rocky Point Lions Club. First rain date is April 10 at 11:30 a.m., second rain date is April 16 at 11:30 p.m.

St. James

St. James Chamber of Commerce presents a free Spring Egg Hunt at Deepwells Farm Parking Field, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James on April 9 at 1 p.m. for children 1 to 10 years of age with prizes and fun galore. Bring a basket and a camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny. 584-8510.

Smithtown

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown for two Easter Egg Hunts on April 9 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Enjoy refreshments, hanging out with the farm animals, and a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny in between hunts. Please bring your own baskets. Admission to the farm is $5 per person via Eventbrite. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Egg Hunt and Enchanted Forest event on April 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy egg hunts, games, live animal presentations, crafts, face painting, entertainment and more! A special long eared guest will be available for photo opportunities. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Ages 2 and up $20 each, adults $5. Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org to register.

*Next week’s egg hunts will be in the issue of April 14.