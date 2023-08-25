‘Down to the sea in ships.’ Port Jeff still builds them

By Aramis Khosronejad

The 12th annual SikaFlex Quick & Dirty Boat Building Competition took place at Port Jeff’s Harborfront Park on Aug. 19 and 20, channeling the village’s local shipbuilding heritage for a fun weekend.

The Quick & Dirty competition covers a summer weekend each year, with competitors having five hours to build their boats on the first day. The day after, they decorate their vessels and then race them. The competition consists of a few awards: best design, decoration, fastest boat built and the standard top three race winners.

Len Carolan, president of Long Island Seaport and Eco Center, has been a part of the race along with the Bayles Boat Shop, a local shop that has coordinated the event since 2012.

“I have met some wonderful people,” Carolan said. “It’s been fun meeting these people and working together to do our boat building and also organizing an event like this.”

Inspired by the rich maritime and shipbuilding history of Port Jefferson, the idea for this competition was sparked by Charles Carter. According to the Historical Society of Greater Port Jefferson, Port Jefferson was once the most prominent ship manufacturer in Suffolk County.

Additionally, according to the website of The Shipyard, Port Jefferson’s economy mainly ran on the ships it used to build until approximately the 1920s, when it transitioned to a tourist-based local economy.

Carolan spoke of his desire to involve more competitors, emphasizing that the event is a carefree and fun race. He said that people should join “for the experience. It’s a fun weekend.”

One team that has been involved in the competition since it started is Ken Callirgos and Matthew Debeau. Callirgos said he has kept coming back because he “had so much fun the first year,” and that that’s the reason he’s planning on participating in the event in the foreseeable future.