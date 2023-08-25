St. James’s Flowerfield Fairgrounds revs up for car show

By Sabrina Artusa

Flowerfield Fairgrounds in St. James was transformed Sunday, Aug. 20, into a parking lot for some of the most unique cars on Long Island during the Long Island Cars Car Show and Swap Meet.

Visitors walked through lines of gleaming muscle cars, rusted antiques, military vehicles and cars of the rarest variety. Circling cars that piqued their interest, perhaps stopping to ask about a modified engine or to compliment the paint job, visitors learned about and admired vehicles from the past century.

Tom Friday, the original owner of a 1974 Dodge Charger, has been bringing his car to shows for years. “Whenever you go, you see something different,” he said. “It’s a good day,” adding that his car is a special edition, with only eight others known to exist.

Many owners became interested in cars early in their lives. Some were drawn to building up broken-down vehicles, while others preferred to “cruise and coast,” as veteran of the car industry John Stuaek put it. Others gravitate toward collecting and searching for rare cars to add to their store.

Bill Douglas is one of the former. Surrounded by pristine hot rods and muscle cars, Douglas showcased his “rat rod,” a custom car made from a motley of different parts. He bought the stripped-down 1929 Ford through Facebook Marketplace and worked on making it his own.

“I buy project cars, spend a year [and] a lot of money,” he said of the process of building a car. “I like building more than driving.”

Visitors weren’t the only ones examining the cars, however. Judges were also visiting each vehicle, analyzing its cleanliness and workmanship. The judges evaluated the wheels, engine, manuals and body exterior, among other factors.

Douglas said he likes how “tight, helpful and nice” the community is. “Everyone’s got a story,” he said. Owners are often eager to share their car’s background.

Multitime competition winner Ted Broutzas, who owns a 1987 Buick, said the film “Star Wars” heavily inspired his all-black car. He underscored this by putting toys and mementos from the franchise in his trunk.

The car was discontinued soon after its release, making it valuable to collectors. Broutzas said his car is like “the left side of his body,” and he doesn’t have plans to sell.

Several people complained about the negative image the community can have among those who are unfamiliar with it. “They think we are just a bunch of hot-rodders racing down the street,” said Frank Coppola, one of the show’s organizers. “But we get guys who have cars that are like part of their family.”

“Long Island Cars has done a lot” to “change the way people think about older cars,” he added.

The car community may be expensive and competitive, but the community is also a resource to its members. Coppola said he frequently connects people with others who may be selling what the other is buying.

Parts can sometimes cost thousands of dollars. Coppola recalled an instance when a friend of his, having wrecked the fender of his 1927 Chevy convertible, bought a car just for the part necessary to fix his convertible.

“Sometimes the part is worth more than the car,” he noted.

As shown by the turnout at the show, the price is worth it for these hobbyists. “I don’t make a heck of a lot of money but have a heck of a lot of fun,” Stuaek said.