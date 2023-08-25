SBU Sports: Women’s soccer earns 3-1 victory over Lafayette Leopards

The Stony Brook women’s soccer team (1-1-1, 0-0 CAA) offense erupted to secure their first win of the season after defeating Lafayette College (2-1, 0-0 Patriot League) 3-1 on Aug. 24 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

The Seawolves wasted no time getting on the board first after sophomore Gabrielle Côté put the pressure on the Leopard defense by centering a ball into the middle of the box that was deflected into the back of the net by a Lafayette defender at the 13th minute to give Stony Brook an early 1-0 lead.

Stony Brook out-shot Lafayette 9-to-1 in the first half and junior Nicolette Pasquarella made a quick-read save at the 23rd minute to keep the 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Following the half, the squad came out scorching on both sides of the pitch. After a stop by the Seawolves on the defensive side at the 53rd minute, Pasquarella sent a goal-kick to the middle of the field where it was headed by sophomore Luciana Setteducate and sent to senior Reilly Rich. The senior took the ball nearly 40 yards before finding the back of the net with her left foot to give Stony Brook the 2-0 advantage.

The Seawolves kept the pressure on by tallying another goal at the 65th minute. Côté took the ball up the right sideline before she hit a rocket into the back of the net to give Stony Brook a 3-0 lead and ultimately the 3-1 victory.

This was the first ever meeting and victory against Lafayette.

“I’m happy for the team that they got awarded with the win today,” Head Coach Tobias Bischof remarked postgame. “It was a great effort by everybody involved. We were defensively very stable and created some very good scoring opportunities. Scoring three goals in a game is always nice to see.”

Next up, the Seawolves hit the road for the first time this season on Sunday, Aug. 27 as they head to North Andover, Mass., to battle Merrimack University at noon. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two programs.