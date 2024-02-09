Devoshion opens at Smith Haven Mall

1 of 5

The latest addition to the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, a vegan, cruelty-free store named Devoshion, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 1.

Owners Mor Schwartz and Jason McKee were joined by Barbara Franco, Executive Director of the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Scully of Vegan Home New York, and John and Juliana Di Leonardo of Humane Long Island.

Devoshion, blending “Devotion” and “Fashion,” advocates compassion through its range of vegan and plant-based products. It serves as an indoor craft fair, showcasing local artists and functioning as a gallery for functional art. It is also a venue for live events like comedy shows, live music, Karaoke Nights, DIY workshops, yoga classes, and more. Customers can hang out, eat vegan food, try local craft beer, and buy and sell collectibles, comics, action figures and specialized toys.

All items in Devoshion are vegan and cruelty-free, and the proceeds of select items, including sloth, kangaroo, and capybara plushies, are donated to Humane Long Island. In addition, in celebration of its grand opening, all of the proceeds from select plushies and a portion of all vegan candy sales up until Valentine’s Day will benefit Humane Long Island’s work to help animals on Long Island.

Located at 313 Smith Haven Mall in the Lifestyle Village across from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Devoshion is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 631-394-8296 or visit www.devoshion.com.