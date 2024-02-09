Let’s Eat: Start off Valentine’s Day with breakfast in bed

By Heidi Sutton

Valentine’s Day is about expressing love for special people in your life. One way to do so is to pamper that person as much as possible. That can mean starting the day off with a delicious breakfast in bed for a romantic start to your February 14th.

Muffins can be prepared in advance and are easy to enjoy in hand for a breakfast that involves lounging and love. “Blackberry Crunch Muffins” marry coffee cake and muffin elements and tart berries for something that is equal parts breakfast and dessert. What better idea for Valentine’s Day?

Try this recipe, courtesy of Lord Honey Traditional Southern Recipes (Pelican Publishing) by Chef Jason Smith and Cupid approved.

Blackberry Crunch Muffins

YIELD: Makes 12 muffins

INGREDIENTS:

2 1⁄4 cups self-rising flour

1 cup white sugar

1⁄4 cup brown sugar

1⁄2 cup canola oil

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

3⁄4 cup full-fat buttermilk

11⁄2 cups fresh or frozen blackberries

Zest of 1 lime

Crunch topping:

1⁄2 cup white sugar

1⁄4 cup brown sugar, packed

1⁄2 cup self-rising flour

1⁄2 cup quick-cook oats

1⁄4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1⁄2 cup chopped walnuts

5 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Juice of 1 lime

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Grease or line a 12-hole muffin tin. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and sugars. Add the oil, eggs, vanilla, and buttermilk, and stir to combine. In a small bowl, toss the blackberries with 1 tablespoon flour, then add the berries and zest to the batter and lightly fold them in.

Place the crunch topping ingredients in a bowl and mix with a fork until large crumbles form. Divide the batter evenly into the muffin tin, and sprinkle tops with crunch mixture. Bake for 22 to 28 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and place on a cooling rack. Place the glaze ingredients in a bowl and whisk until combined. Drizzle over cooled muffins.