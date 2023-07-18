DA’s Office: Lake Grove NYPD officer charged in 119-count child pornography indictment

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney has announced that Steven Marksberry, 50, of Lake Grove, an NYPD Police Officer, was indicted for possessing child pornography, after allegedly screenshotting and saving child sexual abuse material to his cellular phone.

“Not only is this defendant alleged to have saved a large quantity of child sexual abuse material to his phone, but he is alleged to have done so while he was a sworn police officer. No one is above the law,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The safety of our children is, and always will be, of the utmost priority for my office.”

According to the investigation, the Suffolk County Police Department received an Internet Crimes Against Children tip notifying them that Marksberry had allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse images to his iCloud storage account. A search warrant of Marksberry’s account and cellular phone were executed, and allegedly revealed numerous images depicting sexual abuse of female children between the ages of four and 12 years old.