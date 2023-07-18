Superintendent Losquadro, Councilmember Kornreich announce completion of two East Setauket paving projects

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich have announced the completion of two paving projects in East Setauket. The first project involved the resurfacing of Research Way and Technology Drive; in the second, Gaul Road North, Gaul Road South and Gun Path were resurfaced.

Prior to paving in both projects, crews completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing, sidewalks and aprons. More than 80 ADA-compliant handicap ramps were replaced on Research Way and Technology Drive.

The total cost for both paving projects was just over $1 million.

Superintendent Losquadro said, “The roadways in this East Setauket medical office park had significantly deteriorated over the years. They will now be safer for the staff and patients who visit the businesses and medical facilities along Research Way and Technology Drive. Similarly, residents in the Gaul Road neighborhood will enjoy a smoother ride, as well.”

Councilmember Kornreich said, “Thank you Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro for your team’s efforts in completing the resurfacing projects on Research Way, Technology Drive, Gaul Road and Gun Path. The newly resurfaced roads are now safer, more weather resilient and easier to navigate. They will contribute to the quality of life of all our road users. I would also like to thank our residents and encourage them to keep reaching out to let us know what you’re seeing out there and how the Town of Brookhaven can help.”