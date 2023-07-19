Wanted for East Setauket Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from an East Setauket store in June.

A man allegedly stole approximately $700 worth of clothing and shoes from Kohl’s, located at 5000 Nesconset Highway, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 24. The man fled the scene on foot.

