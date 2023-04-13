The Young Professionals Network (YPN) of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors and the top ranked luxury real estate organization serving Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens, recently held its First Annual Fundraiser. Held at The Inn at New Hyde Park, more than 200 enthusiastic networkers raised $35,000 for the Daniel Gale Foundation, a charitable organization wholly funded by donations from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty real estate advisors, staff, management, senior executives and board members.

“I am elated, impressed and proud of our young professional group, who put together a wildly successful benefit event,” said Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty CEO Deirdre O’Connell, who was in attendance. “Not only did they raise a substantial sum of money for the Daniel Gale Foundation, they put on an outstanding networking event to the great benefit of all who attended.”

Kathleen McCarthy, a real estate advisor based out of the Bayside/Flushing and Garden City offices who serves on the advisory board of YPN, explained the significance of bringing together this group of young professionals and veteran real estate advisors. “Over the past three years, we’ve mostly operated in our own silos, meeting by zoom or in small group settings. Nothing matches the energy of getting together in a local venue while doing good. Our newer agents in particular were able to meet and learn from the top producing legacy agents in the room. These interactions are invaluable stepping stones to future success.”

YPN currently has between 30 to 40 active members and an advisory board of eight who plan quarterly events. In addition to fundraising, YPN offers growth opportunities for its members in a supportive environment. One YPN member, for example, recently launched a podcast, which has since been shared among members and their networks. Members also share listings via Instagram and Facebook with a dedicated inbox. “It’s all about relationship building, supporting our colleagues and referring business among one another,” added McCarthy.

Because of the generous contributions of event sponsors including Embrace Home Loans, Chase Home Lending, Citizen’s Bank, Wells Fargo, and Jon Pappas, 100 percent of ticket sales were donated to the Daniel Gale Foundation.