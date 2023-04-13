Centereach man pleads guilty to rape of a 6-year-old girl

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 13 that Jose Romero, 34, of Centereach, pleaded guilty to Rape in the First Degree for having sexual intercourse with a 6-year-old child.

“This defendant preyed upon the innocence and vulnerability of a young child to satisfy his own heinous desires,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thankfully, she had the courage to come forward and testify in the Grand Jury so that the defendant could be brought to justice. This plea ensures that the young victim will not be re-victimized by being forced to face her abuser again in court.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, in October 2021, Romero had sexual intercourse with the 6-year-old victim, and then gave the victim pocket change and told her not to tell her parents about what he had done to her.

Despite Romero’s attempt to conceal his crime, the child victim immediately disclosed the abuse to her parents who contacted the police. The victim was brought to Stony Brook University Hospital where a sexual assault nurse examiner recovered DNA evidence linking Romero to the crime.

On April 12, 2023, Romero pleaded guilty before County Court Judge, the Honorable Judge Karen M. Wilutis, to Rape in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony. Judge Wilutis ordered Romero held without bail. Romero faces 12 years in prison plus 10 years of post-release supervision and be registered as a sex offender upon sentencing. He is due back in court for sentencing on May 12, 2023.

