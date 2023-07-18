Daniel Gale Foundation holds 1st Annual Outing

Day of Golf, Tennis and Pickleball Supports Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens Not-for-Profits

The Daniel Gale Foundation, the charitable arm of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s top ranked luxury real estate organizations, recently held its 1st Annual Outing in support of its mission to benefit charitable causes across Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. The sold out event, which honored Epoch 5 Public Relations President Katherine Heaviside, offered golf, tennis, and pickleball to a crowd of enthusiastic supporters at the Huntington Country Club.

The genesis of this first annual outing was the advisory board of the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Young Professionals Network (YPN). YPN is a group of approximately 40 real estate advisors who meet regularly to share growth opportunities through networking and mentoring. This most recent event is one of several fundraisers YPN has organized in support of the Foundation.

Co-chairing this event were YPN advisory board members Kathleen McCarthy, a real estate advisor who works predominantly in Queens and western Nassau, and Melissa Stark, who manages sales in the Huntington office.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty CEO Deirdre O’Connell kicked off the evening festivities, thanking the event committee and all in attendance for their support of the Foundation. President and Chairman of the Board Patricia J. Petersen, Stanley C. Gale, grandson of company founder Daniel Gale, and Katherine Heaviside joined O’Connell at the podium.

“I am thrilled to stand before such a wonderful group of supporters,” she said. “Together we represent a community of caring that can make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors who are struggling. I am also exceedingly proud of our young professional group, who put together such an enjoyable and successful event.”

Heaviside was honored in recognition of Epoch 5 Public Relations’ 40 years as Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s public relations firm and . A Huntington resident, Heaviside is a regular on the Long Island Press Power List of “Top 50 Influentials” and has been voted “Best Publicist on Long Island” for 14 years in a row. She has unmatched long-standing contacts and relationships with the media, corporate leaders, and community and government leaders.

In 2022, as part of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s celebration of its centennial year, the Daniel Gale Foundation was launched to consolidate and organize the ongoing charitable giving and outreach efforts of the organization’s management, staff and real estate advisors to make a greater impact. In the year since its formation, the Foundation donated the equivalent of 100,000 meals to Island Harvest and City Harvest food banks during Hunger Action Month®, supported Pink Aid in its fight against breast cancer, and raised thousands of dollars with its Young Professionals Networking and Bowlathon events, among others.