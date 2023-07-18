Superintendent Losquadro, Councilman Foley announce completion of $1-million Medford paving project

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Neil Foley have announced the completion of a 17-road paving project in Medford.

Prior to paving, crews completed concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing, sidewalks and aprons.

Roads resurfaced during this paving project include Elmhurst Avenue, Fordham Avenue, Glendale Avenue, Holland Avenue, Inwood Avenue, Jamaica Avenue, Mt. Vernon Avenue, Newburgh Avenue, Oswego Avenue, Peconic Avenue, Peekskill Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Richmond Avenue, Syracuse Avenue, Tremont Avenue, Wessel Lane, and Yonkers Avenue.

The total cost for this paving project was approximately $1 million.

Both Jamaica Avenue and Peconic Avenue are heavily-traveled, main arteries in Brookhaven Town. They, along with the 15 other roadways resurfaced in this paving project, are now safer and smoother for all those who travel them,” said Superintendent Losquadro.

Councilman Foley said, “I thank Superintendent Losquadro and the men and women of the Highway Department for the work they do to upgrade infrastructure throughout the Town of Brookhaven. Safety is our main concern, and residents can rest assured that the Town will continue to make the improvements that are needed.”