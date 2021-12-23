Home Arts & Entertainment D.J.’s Clam Shack celebrates grand opening in Stony Brook Dec. 15 D.J.’s Clam Shack celebrates grand opening in Stony Brook Dec. 15 Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityCookingFood & DrinkTown of BrookhavenVillage Times Herald December 23, 2021 0 61 1 of 8 D.J. Clam Shack celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 15. Photo from Town of Brookhaven D.J. Clam Shack celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 15. Photo by Leah Dunaief D.J. Clam Shack celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 15. Photo from Town of Brookhaven D.J. Clam Shack celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 15. Photo from Town of Brookhaven D.J. Clam Shack celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 15. Photo from Town of Brookhaven D.J. Clam Shack celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 15. Photo by Leah Dunaief D.J. Clam Shack celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 15. Photo by Leah Dunaief D.J. Clam Shack celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 15. Photo from Town of Brookhaven. Photo by Leah Dunaief The Three Village Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Brookhaven co-hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for D.J.’s Clam Shack in Stony Brook on Dec. 15. The event was attended by Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, Brookhaven Town Clerk Donna Lent, Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, members of the chamber and members of the community. The new location at 1007 Route 25A is the company’s fourth on Long Island, including East Northport, Wantagh and Huntington in addition to two Florida locations in Key West and Indian Shores. The Key West restaurant was featured on the Food Channel program, “Diners, Drive-Ins’ and Dives.” Owner Paul Riggio was presented with Certificates of Congratulations from the chamber, Town and County . The new, traditional quick-service restaurant has a diverse menu of seafood, chicken and drinks with an option to dine-in or take out. “Congratulations to D.J.’s Clam Shack on your grand opening. We are so happy to welcome you to our community. Thank you to Paul and the rest of the staff for ‘overstuffing’ us with your delicious lobster roll,” said Councilmember Kornreich. “It was great to join in welcoming D.J.’s Clam Shack to the Stony Brook community. After the last two years, it is wonderful to celebrate the opening of a new business in Brookhaven Town. I believe D.J.’s will quickly become a neighborhood favorite,” added Town Clerk Lent. For more information, call 631-675-9669 or visit www.djsclamshack.com. SIMILAR ARTICLES SBU Sports: Men’s basketball celebrates fourth consecutive victory December 23, 2021 0 6 Ask the Vet: Holiday plant hazards for pets December 23, 2021 0 24 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.