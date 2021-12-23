SBU Sports: Men’s basketball celebrates fourth consecutive victory Arts & EntertainmentCommunitySportsStony Brook UniversityVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 23, 2021 0 2 #14 Tyler Stephenson-Moore was on fire Saturday night. Photo courtesy of Stony Brook Athletics Tyler Stephenson-Moore was there when the Seawolves needed him most. The redshirt-sophomore rose up and pinned Daryl Banks III’s shot to the glass and the Stony Brook men’s basketball program improved to 7-4 with an electric 64-63 win over Saint Peter’s on Dec. 18 at Island Federal Arena Stephenson-Moore finished with a team-high plus-12 overall, scoring eight points and grabbing six boards, but his one block was the biggest stat of the night as he propelled the home team to its fourth win in a row and sixth in the last seven tries. The Seawolves used a 14-4 run to propel themselves ahead by seven with 1:56 to go, as Jahlil Jenkins scored half of the points during that spurt. The graduate guard finished the night with a game-high 15, with 13 of them coming in the second half. Stony Brook was down by as much as 12 in the first half and only led for 4:33 on the night but were ahead when it mattered and sent a raucous Island Federal Arena crowd home happy. “Well, thrilled we won. That’s a really good basketball team that was picked second in the MAAC behind Iona,” said head coach Geno Ford. “We could not make shots and we showed some toughness and I think at the end of the game speaks to the growth we’ve had toughness-wise. Tyler [Stephenson-Moore] is always a good competitor and has good character but we don’t have a ton of guys on our roster capable of missing a free throw, going down and making a game-saving block. For him to not foul and block it clean is amazing because he got beat on the dribble a little bit. The toughness of him and certainly our team has had a lot of growth so we’re very excited that we were able to win this one,” he said. “I give a lot of credit to playing back home and playing in the park because you know in the park they won’t give you anything free. They will foul you, they will push you, they did what they had to do to win. That’s where I got my toughness from playing at home when I was younger and growing up,” said redshirt junior guard Tykei Greene on his tough play. “We’re a great shooting team and none of us were really panicking. It was kind of frustrating to see the shots that we should hit not go in but we know someone is gonna step up and knock it down. Once that happens then it’s just going to go uphill from there. He [Coach Ford] said just play and we can turn the game around,” said Stephenson-Moore.