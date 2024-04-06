CSHL to present free lecture, Tomatoes in Space, on April 10

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory’s Grace Auditorium, One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor hosts a lecture titled Tomatoes in Space on Wednesday, April 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. HHMI Investigator, and CSHL Director of Graduate Studies Zachary Lippman leads the audience on a captivating journey as he reveals how CRISPR gene-editing technology is shaping the future of agriculture.

From making crops grow in busy cities to reaching for the stars so plants can grow in space, Dr. Lippman’s lecture walks listeners through the importance of diversifying our agricultural system here on Earth, and beyond. Q&A will follow the lecture. Light refreshments will be served. Free but registration required at www.cshl/edu. For more information, call 516-367-8800.