Middle Island man arrested for possessing child pornography

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on April 5 for allegedly exchanging child sexual abuse material through the Internet.

Following an investigation, detectives from the Digital Forensics Unit, along with officers from the Suffolk County Police Canine Section and Seventh Precinct, and agents from Homeland Security executed a search warrant at home of Brian Kazmierowski in Middle Island on March 28.

Detectives arrested Kazmierowski at his home at 6:15 p.m. on April 5 for allegedly exchanging material using a peer-to-peer file sharing system.

Kazmierowski, 35, was charged with Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class E Felony and Promoting the Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class D Felony.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Digital Forensics Unit at (631) 852-6279.