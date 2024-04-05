Back for seconds: Cinema Arts Centre to screen ‘Food, Inc. 2’ on April 9

15 years after the release of the first acclaimed Oscar Nominated documentary, Food, Inc. is back for seconds.

The original film debuted at the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival, taking a deep dive into the ways corporate agriculture produces food in ways that can be unhealthy for animals, people and the planet. It met with critical acclaim including an Oscar nomination and two Emmy wins, and even inspired some to make total lifestyle changes.

‘Food, Inc. 2’ once again calls on Michael Pollan, author of The Omnivore’s Dilemma, and Eric Schlosser, author of Fast Food Nation, to help reexamine the United States food system in a more modern context. Talking to farmers, academics, producers, activists and even United States Senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester, the filmmakers seek to examine all layers of food production from farm to store, while also searching for solutions to the complex problems discovered throughout the investigation.

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a special screening of Food, Inc. 2 on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16, $10 members. To purchase in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

See trailer here.