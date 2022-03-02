Country line dancing heads to Shoreham

The Town of Brookhaven offers Country Line Dancing classes at the Robert E. Reid Sr. Recreation Center, Route 25A and Defense Hill Road, Shoreham on Mondays, March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18, 25 and May 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. These classes welcome beginner and intermediate dancers. Classes will teach students popular line dances while having fun and getting exercise as well. Fee is $55 for 8-week session. Must pre-register by March 9 by calling 631-744-2601.