The undefeated Kingsmen of Kings Park

Kings Park senior AJ Petraitis goes to the rim in the Suffolk Class A final against Deer Park Mar. 1. Bill Landon Photo Kings Park senior AJ Petraitis goes to the rim in the Suffolk Class A final against Deer Park Mar. 1. Bill Landon Photo
Victory Kings Park.
The Kingsmen of Kings Park and the Deer Park Falcons were tied 25 all to open the second half in the Suffolk Class A final, but it was all Kings Park in the third quarter out scoring their opponent by 11 points and carried that moment in the final eight minutes of play to win the game, 60-52, at Longwood High School Mar. 1. 

Junior Matthew Garside led the way with four triples, three field goals and three from the line for 21 points. Senior AJ Petraitis netted 16, and fellow senior Andrew Plate banked 15.

Kings Park has not lost a game this season as the win lifts them to 23-0, where they’ll look to carry that momentum into the Section XI small school championship game where they’ll face Southampton again at Longwood High School Mar. 4. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

