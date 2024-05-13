Brookhaven Councilwoman Bonner presents Women’s Recognition award to Ann Becker

On May 8, Councilwoman Jane Bonner met with Ann Becker, former Mt. Sinai Civic Association president, to present her with the Town of Brookhaven Women’s Recognition Award for her “Outstanding Service in the Town of Brookhaven.”

Ms. Becker was unable to attend the March 21 event, so Councilwoman Bonner brought the award to her. The recipients of the 2024 Women’s Recognition Awards were honored at the 38th Annual Women& Recognition Night, held on March 21 at Brookhaven Town Hall. The event, which was open to the public, was sponsored by the Town’s Office of Women Services, Department of General Services.

Nominated by members of the community, the winners either live or work in the Town of Brookhaven and have demonstrated excellence in their endeavors in a variety of areas. Nominations were considered by members of Brookhaven’s Women’s Advisory Board and selected based on resumes and letters of recommendation.