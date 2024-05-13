Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta names Adrienne Giannadeo of Kings Park as the 2024 Woman of Distinction for the 13 th Legislative District

.At the May 7 General Meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature, the Presiding Officer announced the nominees who were named the 2024 Women of Distinction for each of the 18 legislative districts. Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta selected Adrienne Giannadeo for her love of family, involvement with her community and her 26 years of being a dedicated teacher in the Kings Park School District.

While working at Park View Elementary School, she readily accepted college students whom she mentored while they did their student teaching in her class. During that time, Adrienne also developed a program with a local nursing home where the residents would come to visit and read to the schoolchildren. In addition, she was asked by the district to spearhead the committee that was responsible for building the first school playground in Kings Park. Part of that assignment was to find a company to do it and to serve as the liaison.

While raising her family and working, Adrienne found time to collaborate with fellow Catholic women in her neighborhood to establish The Rosary Society for St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Kings Park. She is also active in St. Joseph’s Catholic Daughters of America. In 1991, Adrienne was appointed to the Town of Smithtown Board of Zoning Appeals. She made history by becoming the first woman to serve as its Chairwoman, a position she held for 14 years. To this day, she continues to serve on the Zoning Board.

Adrienne is also a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Hospital’s Advisory Board and the Smithtown Sunrise Rotary. She volunteers for both the Kings Park and Smithtown Chambers of Commerce. She is a past trustee of the Smithtown Historical Society. Several organizations have recognized for her for her contributions. The Smithtown Business and Professional Women honored her in 2012 with its Woman of Example Award. In 2014, she received the Community Service Award from the New York State Teacher’s Union. The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce acknowledged her with its Community Service Award last year.

“I met Adrienne more than 10 years ago when I was running for election to the Legislature. The teacher in her was evident when she gave me advice about dressing for the position and informed me that shorts and a t-shirt were not the proper attire. We have been friends ever since and I have the utmost respect for her and am thrilled that she accepted this recognition from me as she deserves it,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. The 2024 Woman of Distinction for the 13th Legislative District Adrienne Giannadeo is

with Legislator Rob Trotta, District 13, at the 2024 Woman of Distinction celebration.