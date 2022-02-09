Town of Huntington Councilman Sal Ferro recognized Elwood resident Charleen Francis before the February 1 Huntington Town Board meeting for her role in local Huntington history. Charleen and her siblings integrated the Elwood School District over 60 years ago. Charleen, a retired high school guidance counselor and principal, is currently a member of the Education Committee for the Huntington Chapter of the NAACP.

“Charleen is someone who spent most of her life helping others while being a role model to the kids in her school and community. I wanted to make sure she knew that we wanted to make a difference in her life, the way she made a difference in Long Island,” said Councilman Sal Ferro.

“I’m so very honored to have been recognized by Councilman Salvatore Ferro and the Town Council last night. It will be a fond memory and continued encouragement to keep moving forward in my efforts to shine a light on the contributions of my community in the past and in the future,” said Charleen on Wednesday.

Councilman Sal Ferro also announced that he would be reappointing Charleen to the Town’s African American Historic Designation Council.

Pictured in photo, from left, Charleen’s brother Lawrence King, Councilman Sal Ferro, Charleen Francis, Charleen’s sister in law Sandy Lane, Charleen’s brother retired Supreme Court Judge Howard Lane, and Charleen’s 97-year-old mother Hilda Lane.