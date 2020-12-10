Cookieland returns to Port Jefferson Dec. 12 and 19

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosts a special Cookieland event, an afternoon of cookie decorating, at the Port Jefferson Village Center’s Harbor Cove Room, 3rd floor, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Dec. 12 and 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cookie kit, from La Bonne Boulangerie Bakery, includes 2 large sugar cookies with all the trimmings, icing and decorations. Masks will be required. Participants will be socially spaced with additional clear barriers at tables. $15 per person. Preregister by visiting www.portjeffchamber.com.