Coat Drive underway in Smithtown

For several years, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has been working with Smithtown based SMM Advertising and Retired Volunteer Services Programs (RSVP) to conduct a winter coat drive to benefit the residents of Suffolk County who are in need of warm winter clothing.

They are collecting gently used or new coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and new socks for infants, children, teens and adult men and women.

“Due to COVID-19, many residents have lost their jobs or have had their hours reduced. As people prepare for the winter and clean out their closets or plan to give a new coat as a gift, it is important for all of us to help our fellow neighbors who need warm coats by contributing to this drive,” said Leg. Trotta, pictured above.

Donations of coats and other outerwear may be dropped off at Legislator Trotta’s district office, located 59 Landing Avenue, Suite 1, (Blue Door) in Smithtown, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The coat drive ends January 7, 2021. For more information, call 631-854-3900.