Concorso d’Eleganza car show at Stony Brook University canceled

The Concorso d’Eleganza car show scheduled for Sunday, September 10, at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Stony Brook University has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Thunderstorms and heavy rain have been in the forecasts for Sunday for the past 48 hours. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, the organizers have decided to cancel.

Please note that a related event will be taking place as planned, since they are both located inside the Center for Italian Studies, F. Melville Library E4340, Stony Brook University:

“Vertigomania: An evening of manic speeds and Italian theater”

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Center for Italian Studies, F. Melville Library, E4340

The students of ITL 411, led by Dr. Loredana Polezzi, will be doing a stage reading of Autosuggestiosupernevrasterminamobilismovertiginomanìa, a 1907 proto-Futurist monologue created by playwright and actor Ugo Farulli (1869-1928). With its surreal humor, it poked fun at the automotive frenzy that swept through Italy and France at the dawn of the 20th century, capturing the psychological consequences of driving at high speeds. The monologue will be read by the students in both Italian and English, based on the original text edited and translated by Dr. Andrea Fedi. Light refreshments and coffee/tea will be served, and a virtual exhibit on famous racecar driver Tazio Nuvolari will be inaugurated.

For more information, call 631-632-7444.