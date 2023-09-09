Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole credit cards from a vehicle in Farmingdale this month.

A man allegedly stole several credit cards from a vehicle parked in front of Restaurant Depot, located at 1996 Broadhollow Road. The suspect fled in a newer model blue Honda HRV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.