Comsewogue sophomore Mason Mangialino pinned his Bayport opponent in a multi-team invitational Saturday, Jan. 28, at Comsewogue High School. This win notches Mangialino’s 97th win for the Warriors as the sophomore strives for the 100-win milestone early in his varsity career.

The Warriors retake the mat on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the League V championships at Rocky Point High School. The first bout is slated for 9 a.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon