Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole a wallet in Melville and a female who allegedly subsequently used the victim’s credit card.

Two men allegedly stole a wallet from a woman’s purse at La Piazza, located at 512 Walt Whitman Road, on November 4, 2022 at approximately 8:50 p.m. A woman (in photo on right) then allegedly used a credit card from the wallet at Walgreens, located at 325 New York Ave. in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.