Riverhead police seek woman who used stolen credit card

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December.

A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located at 1440 Old Country Road, at approximately 3 p.m. on December 28.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.