Times … and dates: Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2023

Thursday 2

Brookhaven is Back! event

Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition present a Brookhaven is Back! event at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville from 6 to 8 p.m. Representatives from Town of Brookhaven’s Planning, Zoning, Town Clerk and Fire Marshal’s office will be on hand to discuss their functions, how they can help your business and answer questions you may have about doing business in Brookhaven. Questions? Call 889-1190 or email [email protected]

A Victorian Valentine’s Day

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for A Very Victorian Valentine’s Day program from 7 to 9 p.m. Hear the alluring history of Valentine’s Day, told through wine and chocolate! You’ll take a journey from the early beginnings of the holiday, all the way to modern times, while learning (and sampling) an array of wine and chocolate pairings. For ages 21 and up. Tickets are $60 per person. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the The Jazz Loft Big Band, a 17 piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel, in concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For further information, call 751-1895.

Friday 3

First Friday at the Heckscher

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Friday series tonight from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performances by Toby Tobias beginning at 7 p.m. Free. Call 380-3230 for more info.

American Heritage Night

Join the Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum, 101 Church St., Kings Park for American Heritage Night at 7 p.m. Enjoy music by the Gold Coast Jazz Band and Robert Levey II. Admission is free. For more information, call 269-3305.

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson kicks off the Wintertide concert series from 7 to 8 p.m with a performance by East End songwriter Robert Bruey in the Sail Loft Room on the third floor. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 473-4778.

Memphis Jookin’ heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes Memphis Jookin’: The Show featuring Lil Buck on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Charles “Lil Buck” Riley is a movement artist who is known for being an ambassador for Memphis Jookin, a freestyle-based dance involving intricate footwork. Tickets range from $42 to $75. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Saturday 4

Long Island Private School Fair – just added!

Farmingdale State College: Campus Center, 2350 Route 110, Farmingdale will host the 2023 Long Island Private School Fair today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. showcasing the wide variety of private schools on Long Island. Participating schools include Bridges Academy, Fusion Academy, Harmony Heights, Holy Child Academy, Knox School, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, Long Island School for the Gifted, Long Island Whole Child Academy, Stony Brook School, Waldorf School of Garden City, Westbury Friends School, and Winston Prep School. Free.

Whale Boat Chats

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Whale Boat Chat surrounding the star of the museum’s permanent collection, the 19th century whaleboat Daisy, at noon and again at 1 p.m. These educator-led gallery talks around the whaleboat will share the story of whaling on Long Island and in Cold Spring Harbor specifically. Visitors will learn that people have been hunting whales here on Long Island for thousands of years. Free with admission to the museum of $6 adults, $5 children and seniors. Call 367-3418.

Saturdays at Six concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with a performance by Brazilian guitarist Octávio Deluchi. The program will feature a balance between well established and canonical pieces, with new works, with works recently premiered and composed. Selections will include works by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Sergio Assad, Astor Piazzolla, Vicente Paschoal, and Joaquin Rodrigo. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Sunday 5

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will run every Sunday through April 30. Featuring over 20 vendors. Call 473-4778.

Huntington Farmers Market

The John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March with over 40 vendors plus guest vendors. Visit www.longislandfarmersmarkets.com.

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a four-mile moderately paced walk through the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Sunken Meadow Hike

Come celebrate Black History Month with a hike at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Ten stations along this self-guided hike through the marsh and woodlands will each feature the achievements of a Black environmentalist who has made great contributions to the field of science. $4 per person. To register, please visit EventBrite.com or call 269-4333.

George Cintron & Danny Miranda in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by George Cintron & Danny Miranda from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Ridotto concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto Concert: The Gloriosa Piano Trio at 4 p.m. with Eric Silberger, violin, Kevin Bate cello and Yoonie Han piano. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. For reservations, call 385-0373, or email [email protected]

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown invites the community to a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in the Church Social Hall from 1 to 6 p.m. Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert, coffee and tea. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 per child ages 11 and under. Cash bar (wine, beer, soda) and take out available. For reservations, please call Joanne at 332-1449.

Monday 6

Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night hosted by Dan French at 8 p.m. Answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well. Tickets are $10 per person. Visit www.cinemaartcentre.org to register.

Tuesday 7

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes chiropractor Michael Horney of Port Jefferson Chiropractic who will talk about healthy living for seniors, including exercise, good eating habits, fall prevention, and the role of Vitamin B-12, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Tribute to James Taylor

The John W. Engeman, 250 Main St., Northport presents a concert titled How Sweet It Is! at 8 p.m. Steve Leslie performs the music of James Taylor and will have audiences singing along to such classics as “Carolina In My Mind,” “Shower the People,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Fire and Rain,” “Up On the Roof,” and many more. Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday 8

Winter Art Workshop

Huntington Historical Society hosts a found object wire wrapping workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8 p.m. Taught by artist Jennifer Salta owner of Unmarked Industries, each student will select their own unique piece of sea lass, pottery or crystal and turn it into a beautiful necklace or window hanging using a wire wrapping technique. Each person will leave with a completed piece at the end of the night. All materials are included. $55 per person, $50 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday 9

Love Notes in Scrimshaw

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. for Love Notes in Scrimshaw. Take a peek into the world of historic love tokens as you explore romantic examples of carved whalebone from the 19th century. Uncover the secrets of coded images shared between romantic partners and design and carve your own scrimshaw art for someone special (or for yourself!) Adults only. $15 participant (includes admission), $10 members. Call 367-3418.

Lunch and Learn

Kehillath Shalom Synagogue of Cold Spring Harbor presents an online Lunch and Learn program titled Jewish Humor: Then and Now at 12:30 p.m. 34% of American Jewish consider “having a good sense of humor” to be an essential aspect of their Jewish identity. In this new Lunch & Learn class, just in time for Adar!, the group will explore the history and evolution of Jewish humor and explore its components. Bring a joke or story. All are welcome. Contact [email protected] for Zoom information.

Theater

‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with The Sweet Delilah Swim Club from Jan. 14 to Feb. 4. This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Hello Dolly!’ – just added!

The Stony Brook School’s Theatrical Arts Society, 1 Chapman Parkway, Stony Brook presents ‘Hello Dolly!‘ on Feb. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. A musical adaptation of The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Hello, Dolly! centers around the exuberant Dolly Levi, a matchmaker and self-professed expert in many things — particularly the art of meddling. First performed on Broadway in 1964, Hello, Dolly! is a fast paced, comedic romance that is bound to appeal to musical and theater lovers of all ages. Tickets are $10. To order, visit sbstickets.ticketleap.com.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from February 25 through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 250 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Please Note: Adult content and language. All tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.